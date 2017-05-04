All Sections
    NEWS
    04/05/2017 09:42 BST | Updated 04/05/2017 10:17 BST

    Buckingham Palace 'Emergency Meeting': 8 Gifs That Hilariously Sum Up Sheer Panic Of The World

    No, the Queen is not dead.

    As news spread of an ‘emergency meeting’ at Buckingham Palace, people around the world went into a frenzy.

    Was London Bridge down (code for the Queen’s death)? Had Prince Philip passed away a day after looking jolly at Lord’s cricket ground?

    Here are 8 gifs that sum up the sheer panic as the world looked on.

    Update: The actual news is Prince Philip is stepping down from royal duties.

    1) This one demonstrates the worry about the Queen’s health

    2) Many showed how the world felt about waiting for the impending news

    3) Yes, everyone was frantically googling for answers (bad idea, BTW)

    4) The wait continued 

    5) The frantic searching continued

    6) Oh, the stress

    7) More speculative, frantic searches

    8) But many concluded, it was nothing too serious

    Thankfully it wasn’t. Happy retirement Prince Philip!

