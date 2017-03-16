You will remember where you were.

The death of the longest-serving British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, will be an event of unprecedented magnitude, at once inspiring deep mourning and meticulous organisation, ushering in a new era led by her son and successor King Charles III.

According to a new account of Operation London Bridge by Guardian writer Sam Knight, decades worth of planning by Buckingham Palace, the UK Government, and the BBC will steer the home nations, the Commonwealth and the world, through a nine day period encompassing the announcement of the Queen’s death, the new King’s accession, and the former monarch’s funeral.

1. Boris Johnson would be among the first to know

One of the first people to be told of the monarch’s death will be the Prime Minister who would be woken immediately. Protocol dictates that, at the same time, the Foreign Office’s emergency command would be informed.

In 1997, then Foreign Secretary Robin Cook confirmed the news that Princess Diana had died within 15 minutes.

Today, this means Boris Johnson would be among the first to be told the news.

2. Corgis may join the funeral procession

Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis may attend her procession. “Mourners for Edward VII were led by his fox terrier, Caesar,” Knight wrote.