There were almost more models on the FROW than there were on the runway at the Burberry SS18 show.
Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss all made an appearance at the London Fashion Week show on Saturday 16 September and by the looks of things they had a lot to catch up on.
When Campbell and Moss took their seats they were joined by their new boss British Vogue’s incoming Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.
Enninful’s American colleague Anna Wintour was joined by her daughter Bee Shaffer.
Stormzy and Maya Jama also had front row seats.
And Delevingne was joined by Jourdan Dunn.
