    16/09/2017 20:17 BST | Updated 16/09/2017 21:08 BST

    London Fashion Week: Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell And Kate Moss Make The Burberry FROW

    Although Adwoa Aboah, Kaia Gerber did walk in the show.

    There were almost more models on the FROW than there were on the runway at the Burberry SS18 show.

    Cara Delevingne, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss all made an appearance at the London Fashion Week show on Saturday 16 September and by the looks of things they had a lot to catch up on.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    When Campbell and Moss took their seats they were joined by their new boss British Vogue’s incoming Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful. 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Enninful’s American colleague Anna Wintour was joined by her daughter Bee Shaffer.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Stormzy and Maya Jama also had front row seats.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    And Delevingne was joined by Jourdan Dunn.

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Click through the gallery below to see the models on the catwalk, headed up by Adwoa Aboah and Kaia Gerber:

    Burberry SS18 London Fashion Week

