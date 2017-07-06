Enninful replaces Alexandra Shulman , who announced she was stepping down in January 2017 after 25 years with the publication.

The appointments made today by in-coming Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful , add to a list of changes currently being made at the prestigious title.

Grace Coddington , who stepped down as creative director of American Vogue in 2016 after nearly 30 years, also takes up the role of contributor for the magazine.

“I am thrilled that Kate, Naomi, Steve and Grace are going to work with us in these new roles,” Enninful said in a statement today (Thursday 6 July).

“As two of the biggest international style influencers and supermodels, the impact Naomi and Kate have in today’s culture is enormous.

“Being an acclaimed filmmaker and Turner Prize-winning artist, Steve will bring an increased depth to the arts within the magazine.

“Grace’s relationship with Vogue started at a very young age; she has become synonymous with the title and is as much loved in Britain as is she is globally.

“I am very much looking forward to working with these friends and colleagues on their ideas for upcoming issues.”

Venetia Scott will be joining the magazine as Fashion Director from 10 July.

Edward Enninful will take up his role as Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue in August.