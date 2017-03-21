Cadbury has been forced to slap down furious complaints from misinformed customers that its Easter eggs are Halal-certified.

The global chocolate firm has had to endure a barrage of “anti-Christian” conspiracy theories, spending hours on Twitter correcting outraged users.

Holy shit: Cadbury having to explain to a thousand racist morons that there's no such thing as halal chocolate. https://t.co/c5zMW6xUo7 — Pete Fraser (@petefrasermusic) March 20, 2017

It all started with a picture that surfaces every year at Easter, of a Cadbury employee holding a certificate showing its products are halal-certified.

But, as a Cadbury insider told The Huffington Post UK, the picture is many years old and originates from the firm’s Asia-Pacifc market.

Given the significantly larger Muslim population in that part of the world, “there probably is a call for halal certification”, they said.

“People don’t understand the difference between [our UK and Asian markets].”

Nonetheless, the image is being republished thousands of times on social media in Britain, leading some to attack Cadbury and accuse it of “Muslim appeasement”.

The English Defence League even shared the picture on its Facebook page, using it as a reason to urge its followers to “boycott Cadbury”.

@LesleyMillercyp so gone from a product with a christian Quaker background to a muslim appeasement society.I rufuse to buy cadbury chocolate — russell hillman (@heatmeterman) March 19, 2017

@CadburyUK Can you please confirm - is all of your UK chocolate halal now? — Northern Man v2 (@Northernmanv2) March 18, 2017

Leaving Cadbury to remind the outraged mob that chocolate contains no animal products - “in the same way that standard food like bread or water would be”.

@CadburyUK please can you provide information about your halal certificate — 23enigma (@Cern_lXXl) March 18, 2017

@Cern_lXXl Hi! None of our UK products are Halal Certified and we have never made any changes to our chocolate to specifically make them 1/2 — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) March 20, 2017

@Cern_lXXl halal. They are just suitable for those following a halal diet in the same way that standard foods like bread or water would be. — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) March 20, 2017

Here’s a taster of how many people Cadbury is having to correct.

While a digital marketer who identified himself as an old employee behind Cadbury Twitter account revealed:

When I used to run the @CadburyUK account years back it blew my mind how horrible, racist & frankly stupid everyone tweeting about Halal was https://t.co/rua3aYN5Sp — Jerry Daykin (@jdaykin) March 20, 2017