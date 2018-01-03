Cadbury’s Launches White Chocolate Creme Egg And We Love 2018 Already

You may have barely recovered from Christmas but prepare to get on the Easter hype train because Cadbury’s has announced the launch of a white chocolate Creme Egg.

You’ll be able to get your hands on one of the limited edition eggs in selected stores from now until 1 April 2018.

But there’s a catch: Cadbury’s has only made a limited number of the white chocolate glories and they’ll be camouflaged as classic Cadbury Creme Eggs in shops.

However, those who manage to uncover one will also be in with a chance of winning up to £2,000.