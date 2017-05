Alan Carr Sickened By Transphobic Attack On Caitlyn Jenner At British LGBT Awards

Munroe Bergdorf

Munroe Bergdorf is a London DJ, designer, model and activist. She has spoken out about the difficulties and abuse she has faced as a transgender woman, shedding light on the issues facing the trans community, as well as bravely discussing her own experience as a victim of attempted rape. Bergdorf has encouraged transgender people not to be afraid of their identity, speaking out for Pride London’s #FreedomTo campaign earlier this year. After experiencing bullying as a teenager, Bergdorf said she had a lightbulb moment when she realised she had to “start being true to herself”. She has since described the decision to begin her transition as the “best decision I’ve ever made”. She told the Daily Mail: “I’m so much happier now than I was growing up. “I want people to know that it's okay to be different, and that you shouldn't be scared of being the person you are. “I talk quite openly now about what's I've been through and frequently speak publicly about trans rights and community issues. “I think it's important that the world understands and respects transgender people, the struggles that they face and the rights that they deserve.”