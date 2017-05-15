Alan Carr Sickened By Transphobic Attack On Caitlyn Jenner At British LGBT Awards

Alan Carr has blasted those who threw transphobic abuse at Caitlyn Jenner as she left the British LGBT Awards on Friday (12 May) night.
The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star was heckled with vile slurs outside London’s Grand Connaught Rooms following the event, which celebrated the achievements of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
HuffPost UK witnessed Caitlyn leaving the venue, when one person shouted: “Where’s your dong, fella?”. Others also made derogatory references to her former sporting career.
Alan, who hosted the awards with Melanie Sykes, admitted Caitlyn was shaken by the incident, branding the actions of those abusing her “disgusting”.
Speaking to The Sun, the comic said: “Caitlyn was so shook up after it. It was absolutely horrible
“I know it’s not my fault but I was hosting the event and for Caitlyn to get that abuse…it’s awful.”
He continued: “It’s not like she’d just turned up to a working men’s club or a shopping centre. It was an LGBT event which is full of open minded people.
“It’s disgusting that someone can get transphobic abuse at an LGBT event it shows just how far we have to go,” he added.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called following the incident and that enquiries are ongoing.
Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Officers attended and spoke to one of the organisers who alleged that a photographer had verbally abused a woman and a man as they were leaving the event.
“No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Caitlyn had been the star guest of the annual British LGBT Awards, and had received HuffPost UK’s Loud and Proud prize.
The event also saw Prince William state his support for LGBT+ rights, in an acceptance speech for the Straight Ally award.