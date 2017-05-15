Alan Carr Sickened By Transphobic Attack On Caitlyn Jenner At British LGBT Awards

Alan Carr has blasted those who threw transphobic abuse at Caitlyn Jenner as she left the British LGBT Awards on Friday (12 May) night.

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star was heckled with vile slurs outside London’s Grand Connaught Rooms following the event, which celebrated the achievements of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

David M Benett via Getty Images Alan Carr, Caitlyn Jenner and Melanie Sykes at the British LGBT Awards

HuffPost UK witnessed Caitlyn leaving the venue, when one person shouted: “Where’s your dong, fella?”. Others also made derogatory references to her former sporting career.

Alan, who hosted the awards with Melanie Sykes, admitted Caitlyn was shaken by the incident, branding the actions of those abusing her “disgusting”.

Speaking to The Sun, the comic said: “Caitlyn was so shook up after it. It was absolutely horrible

David M Benett via Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner was awarded HuffPost UK's Loud And Proud prize at the LGBT Awards

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called following the incident and that enquiries are ongoing.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Officers attended and spoke to one of the organisers who alleged that a photographer had verbally abused a woman and a man as they were leaving the event.

“No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Caitlyn had been the star guest of the annual British LGBT Awards, and had received HuffPost UK’s Loud and Proud prize.

The event also saw Prince William state his support for LGBT+ rights, in an acceptance speech for the Straight Ally award.

