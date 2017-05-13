Caitlyn Jenner was subjected to transphobic slurs as she stepped out into a London street on Friday night - just minutes after collecting a prestigious LGBT+ award.

The megastar, 67, was shouted at by several people as she left the capital’s Grand Connaught Rooms after a glittering bash celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer achievement.

Splash Jenner was photographed earlier in the evening inside the venue

HuffPost Groups of passersby and photographers crowd the entrance of the Connaught Rooms venue, left, just seconds after Jenner got into a car, right

HuffPost UK witnessed Jenner leaving the venue to a flurry of activity from passersby and photographers. One person shouted: “Where’s your dong, fella?” Others made derogatory references to Jenner’s former sporting career.

At least one of those who shouted transphobic abuse was a photographer. HuffPost has chosen not to publish paparazzi pictures taken outside the venue.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called following the incident and that enquiries are ongoing.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Officers attended and spoke to one of the organisers who alleged that a photographer had verbally abused a woman and a man as they were leaving the event.

“No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Witnesses told HuffPost they believed the abuse was shouted to provoke a reaction from Jenner.

“One of them shouted ‘where’s your dong, fella’ and then they all started punching each other because they were so desperate for a photo,” Cameron Fallow said.

His friend, Tess Fair, added: “They were addressing Caitlyn as a man, they were trying to get a reaction.”

Jenner had been the star guest of the annual British LGBT Awards and had received the Loud and Proud award, sponsored by HuffPost UK.