‘Call The Midwife’ producer Pippa Harris took the opportunity to shine a light on women’s issues, during her acceptance speech at the National Television Awards on Wednesday (25 January).

The BBC series triumphed in the category of Period Drama, beating stiff competition from ‘Poldark’, ‘Victoria’, ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Stranger Things’.

However, while the show is set in the 1960s, Pippa used her acceptance speech to highlight that many of the problems faced by the women on the show are still prevalent today, particularly in the current climate.