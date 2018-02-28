Camden Market has announced that it will be banning the sale of animal fur, from Thursday 1 March onwards.

“Whilst we respect and encourage [the sale of fur by] independent business, with many niche traders, we do not feel fur has a place in Camden Market in 2018,” Ceri Davies, operations director at the popular tourist destination in north London, told HuffPost UK.

This comes after animal protection organisation Humane Society International’s investigation into a selection of London’s markets (including Camden) found that a huge volume of very cheap animal fur was being mislabelled as ‘fake fur’.