Camden Market has announced that it will be banning the sale of animal fur, from Thursday 1 March onwards.
“Whilst we respect and encourage [the sale of fur by] independent business, with many niche traders, we do not feel fur has a place in Camden Market in 2018,” Ceri Davies, operations director at the popular tourist destination in north London, told HuffPost UK.
This comes after animal protection organisation Humane Society International’s investigation into a selection of London’s markets (including Camden) found that a huge volume of very cheap animal fur was being mislabelled as ‘fake fur’.
Clare Bass, director of Humane Society International, said: “Our investigations at London markets, including Camden, have found a huge volume of very cheap animal fur being sold as ‘fake fur’ and shoppers are rightly horrified by this.
“We are thrilled to see that the latest evidence we helped to uncover at Camden Market has led to a complete ban on the sale of animal fur.”
A stand against the sale of animal fur has hit even the highest ends of fashion. Gucci, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo have also announced their intentions to phase out their use of fur throughout 2018.