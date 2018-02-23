Almost two hours later, Sadiq Mohamed, 20, died from serious stab injuries after being discovered, just under a mile away, on Malden Road, Belsize Park.

Abdikarim Hassan, 17, was found with knife wounds in Bartholomew Road, Kentish Town, at 8.30pm on Tuesday and died at the scene .

Three Camden stabbings in north London which caused the deaths of two young men are being treated as linked, police said as they revealed an 18-year-old has been arrested.

Around half an hour before Hassan was attacked, police discovered a 16-year-old boy in Aldenham Street who they believe was stabbed after he and another boy were chased by a group of three men.

The teenager remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Met said they were treating the incidents as linked due to their “proximity in time and locations, the nature of the attacks and developing lines of inquiry”.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening at an address in Camden on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of grievous bodily harm (GBH), the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine, leading the investigation, said the frequency with which young men “are prepared to take each other’s lives” was “shocking”.

He said: “What is clear is that there were three violent attacks, by a group of men armed with knives, within about two hours of each other and within about a mile of each other.

“I need the public’s help to establish the exact circumstances in which two young men were murdered and another seriously injured, and to identify the people responsible.”