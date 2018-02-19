When You Cycle With Friends, It's About The Journey Not The Destination

I recently went on a ride with a friend whose cycling ability far exceeds mine. He’s called Henry and he’s a racing club cyclist. He often rides up to 100 miles at a time on the weekend, he’s raced in time trials, cycled at events in France, and is currently planning a bike tour of Europe. I invited him for a bike ride with me - despite the gulf between our abilities - because I thought it’d be a good way to catch up.

We cycled 10 miles across London and stopped midway to have a coffee and croissant. We went on a quieter route so we could cycle side-by-side and chat. We laughed when I blamed my bike - which is a lot heavier than his Brompton - for being the reason I couldn’t get up the hill (it definitely was). And we successfully navigated around the busy London traffic.

As a beginner, I obviously experienced many benefits of our ride, too. When my bike started squeaking (which would usually send me into a mild panic), he told me it was nothing to worry about. I didn’t have to work out the route we were going on because he knew the roads better than me, and I could quiz him while we were riding about the dos and don’ts of city cycling (“Are we actually allowed to cycle in bus lanes?” “Yep”).

Surprisingly, there wasn’t one point where I noticed how much more experienced he was than me. This was probably also largely down to the fact he didn’t bring along his super speedy road bike or come dressed head-to-toe in lycra (phew!), but also because he could appreciate the joy of a casual ride on the weekend away from time trials and speed and any challenge of the sort. It was a mutually-enjoyable ride. I say that with confidence, because I asked him.