The Governor General of Canada touched the Queen’s arm and sent the internet into meltdown - but not for the same reason it made the news in the first place.

David Johnston lightly held onto the monarch’s elbow while walking down some steps together during an event to mark Canada’s 150th birthday in London.

But the innocent-enough seeming gesture is actually a royal faux pas when it comes to meeting Her Majesty as it breaks with official protocol to touch the Queen.

And so his hand quickly began making headlines in the UK press.

The Daily Mail wrote: “Governor-General breaks royal protocol by TOUCHING the Queen” while the Telegraph quoted the royal website saying: “No obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting the Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms”.