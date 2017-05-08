Shocking Video Shows Car Being Hacked Into Using Just $22 Of Kit

Hackers aren’t just getting better at cracking your digital security systems, increasingly cheap technology is now making your physical assets more vulnerable to criminals too.

Using a pair of gadgets, that can cost as little as $22, a team of researchers were able to demonstrate just how quickly and simply your vehicle can be targeted, without you having any awareness that it is happening.

In order to demonstrate just how easy it is to break into a stranger’s car (without needing a crowbar or smashing any windows) a team of Chinese researchers at the Beijing-based security firm Qihoo 360, recently pulled off the stunt on film.