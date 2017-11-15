The company behind the hugely popular Cards Against Humanity has purchased “acres of land” on the US-Mexico border in a bid to stall Donald Trump’s much-vaunted border wall. For just $15 (£11.30) anyone can sign up to the newly-launched Cards Against Humanity Saves America which entitles you to six “America-saving surprises” in the post. The company spells out their vision and motivation in a suitably tongue-in-cheek video featuring Carter, an aged avocado-loving millennial.

A voiceover says: “It’s 2017, and the government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America. “There’s no time for questions—now is the time to act. You give us $15, and we’ll send six America-saving surprises right to your doorstep. “It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”

I just gave $15 plus tax to @CAH because honestly at this point what could literally be worse than dying because our president called an insane person short and fat. https://t.co/Fuc48DGMGJ — Robert Goode (@Advocates4Satan) November 14, 2017

And they’re not messing about - not only have they purchased the land but they’ve also enlisted some professional big guns. “We’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specialising in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built,” the video adds. Then just in case you weren’t sure which side of the wall they’re sitting on, a ‘Day One Preview’ spells it out pretty clearly.

This year’s Cards Against Humanity holiday stunt: They purchased a plot of land on the border to stop Trump from building the wall https://t.co/A06TcQ70Ix pic.twitter.com/OJELqb9NkF — Andrew Sims aka The Sims (@sims) November 14, 2017

Not everyone is happy about it though.

Cards Against Humanity is no stranger to holiday-season stunts - last year they dug a massive hole and then filled it in again and in 2014 they sold boxes of actual bullshit on Black Friday.

My box of bullshit finally arrived! Thanks @CAH! pic.twitter.com/EslSPI5Ysh — Chris Leslie (@capnchrut) December 15, 2014

Trump’s wall is still in the planning stages but last month the Government unveiled eight prototypes.

