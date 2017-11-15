The company behind the hugely popular Cards Against Humanity has purchased “acres of land” on the US-Mexico border in a bid to stall Donald Trump’s much-vaunted border wall.
For just $15 (£11.30) anyone can sign up to the newly-launched Cards Against Humanity Saves America which entitles you to six “America-saving surprises” in the post.
The company spells out their vision and motivation in a suitably tongue-in-cheek video featuring Carter, an aged avocado-loving millennial.
A voiceover says: “It’s 2017, and the government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America.
“There’s no time for questions—now is the time to act. You give us $15, and we’ll send six America-saving surprises right to your doorstep.
“It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”
And they’re not messing about - not only have they purchased the land but they’ve also enlisted some professional big guns.
“We’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specialising in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built,” the video adds.
Then just in case you weren’t sure which side of the wall they’re sitting on, a ‘Day One Preview’ spells it out pretty clearly.
Not everyone is happy about it though.
Cards Against Humanity is no stranger to holiday-season stunts - last year they dug a massive hole and then filled it in again and in 2014 they sold boxes of actual bullshit on Black Friday.
Trump’s wall is still in the planning stages but last month the Government unveiled eight prototypes.
Whether any of the eight different prototypes become part of an actual wall remains highly uncertain as the US Congress has so far shown little interest in appropriating the estimated $21.6 billion (£16.4 billion) it would cost to build it.