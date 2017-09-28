Caroline Lucas: Brexit Could Threaten Protection Of Animals In Britain

Green Party leader Caroline Lucas says Brexit could pose a threat to the protection of animals in Britain.

Despite the country’s reputation as a nation of animal lovers, Lucas says ditching EU protocol could see the loss of rules which make sure they are treated as “sentient beings” rather than agricultural produce.

She has tabled an amendment to the Withdrawal Bill which would see animals granted a basic level of protection after March 2019.

The Brighton MP also written to environment secretary Michael Gove to ask him to take action on banning live animal exports, after he previously hinted the UK’s exit from the EU could signal an end to the controversial practice.

She told HuffPost UK: “I urge the secretary of state to make good his claim to care for animals by demonstrating that now.