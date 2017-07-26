Michael Gove has insisted the UK will not accept imports of chlorinated chicken, deepening a row that has split the cabinet. The environment secretary was asked on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme whether accepting the controversial foodstuff would be a compromise the UK was willing to take as part of a trade deal with the US post-Brexit. He responded: “No. I have made it perfectly clear we are not going to dilute our high environmental standards or our animal welfare standards in the pursuit of a trade deal.

“We need to ensure that we do not compromise those standards. “And we need to be in a position as we leave the European Union to be leaders in environmental and in animal welfare standards.” Chlorine-washed chicken is currently banned under EU rules. It comes after Liam Fox told BBC Newsnight there was “no health issue” with chlorinated chicken. The international trade secretary said: “The European Union has said that is perfectly safe. “The issue lies around some of the secondary issues of animal welfare and it’s perfectly reasonable for people to raise that but it will come much further down the road.”

Will chlorinated chicken be coming our way? @maitlis asks International Trade Secretary Liam Fox pic.twitter.com/pvxylEfpt4 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 26, 2017