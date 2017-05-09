Teen Smashes Retweet Record In Bid To Win Year's Supply Of Nuggets

A teen has smashed the Twitter retweet record, surpassing Ellen DeGeneres’ legendary Oscars selfie, in an attempt to win a year’s free chicken nuggets.

In early April, Carter Wilkerson tweeted Wendy’s, an American fast food chain, to ask how many retweets he’d need to secure the bounty.

Their answer? 18 million.

Just over a month later, Wilkerson has clocked up nearly 3.5 million retweets, broken the existing record and won his year’s supply of nuggets.