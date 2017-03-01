Casey Affleck Responds To Backlash Over Best Actor Oscars Award Win

Casey Affleck was the subject of an online backlash when he won the Best Actor accolade at the Oscars over the weekend, and the ‘Manchester By The Sea’ star has now responded his critics. Throughout awards season, there was plenty of talk about sexual harassment claims that were made against the actor back in 2010, which he vehemently denied at the time. The case was eventually settled outside of court for an undisclosed amount.

My aesthetic: Brie Larson not clapping for literal trash hole casey affleck pic.twitter.com/Ci5LWXLkCr — Tyler Struble (@tyler_struble) February 27, 2017

The accusations themselves came from two women, who worked with Casey on the Joaquin Phoenix film ‘I’m Still Here’. Their lawsuits cited numerous alleged incidents - all of which Casey denied took place - including one in which he climbed into bed with the woman while she was asleep. Speaking at the time, the actor stated his intentions to countersue his two former colleagues, though he never did.