7 Incredible Discoveries Made By NASA's Cassini Spacecraft

After almost twenty years in space, Cassini’s adventure will be coming to an end today as it finally runs out of fuel and intentionally plunges into Saturn’s atmosphere - destroying itself forever.

The spacecraft is expected to lose radio contact with Earth about one or two minutes after beginning its decline into the upper atmosphere, but will continue to transmit up until that point.

It will be the last transmission to add to an extensive catalogue of information that NASA would never have had without the space probe, here are 7 incredible discoveries that Cassini made possible.