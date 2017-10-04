Catalonia will declare independence from Spain in a matter of days, the leader of the autonomous region has claimed as the country’s king on Tuesday accused secessionist leaders of shattering democratic principles and dividing Catalan society. In an interview with the BBC late on Tuesday, Catalonia’s leader Carles Puigdemont said his government would “act at the end of this week or the beginning of next”. Puigdemont’s comments came as King Felipe VI, in a televised speech, accused those seeking independence of “irresponsible behavior”, Reuters reported.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Catalonia’s leader, Carles Puigdemont, said his government would 'act at the end of this week or the beginning of next' to secure independence from Spain

His speech, a rare intervention by the 49-year-old monarch who is normally silent on politics, came as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against a violent police crackdown - that resulted in 900 people being injured - against the banned independence referendum held on Sunday. Tuesday’s protests shut down road traffic, public transport and businesses. The referendum and its aftermath have plunged Spain into its worst constitutional crisis in decades, and are a political test for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, a conservative who has taken a hard line stance on the issue. Pro-independence parties who control the regional government staged Sunday’s referendum in defiance of the Constitutional Court, which had ruled that the vote violated Spain’s 1978 constitution which states the country is indivisible.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Barcelona to protest against alleged police violence in Barcelona during the the Catalan independence referendum

Catalonia, Spain’s richest region, has its own language and culture and a political movement for secession that has strengthened in recent years. Those who participated in Sunday’s ballot voted overwhelmingly for independence, a result that was expected since residents who favor remaining part of Spain mainly boycotted the referendum. Puigdemont has said the result is valid and must be implemented. Outside of Catalonia, Spaniards mostly hold strong views against its independence drive. In his televised address, the king said the “irresponsible behavior” of the Catalan leaders had undermined social harmony in the region. “Today Catalan society is fractured and in conflict,” he said. “They (the Catalan leaders) have infringed the system of legally approved rules with their decisions, showing an unacceptable disloyalty towards the powers of the state.”

Bloomberg via Getty Images Demonstrators wave Catalan flags during the demonstration