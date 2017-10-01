The Spanish Government’s heavy-handed attempt to stop the banned referendum going ahead included police firing rubber bullets to disperse crowds, dragging peaceful protestors from the ground and smashing glass to access polling booths and seize ballot boxes.

Alfonso Dastis appeared on Sky News as hundreds of people were injured in Catalonia as violent policing drew worldwide condemnation.

Spain’s foreign minister has moved to downplay the violence that has marred Catalonia’s unofficial independence vote, claiming the full extent of the crackdown is unclear since there are “fake photos” circulating on social media.

Images that Madrid has been fearing as police uses force to remove young and old from voting stations. @FT pic.twitter.com/F09fpak5FI

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has led the UK condemnation of the police crackdown, labelling the action “shocking”.

But Madrid has pushed back, it’s main line being the police response has been “proportionate”.

When Barcelona-based Sky News reporter Mark White detailled the scenes of violence he had seen first hand, Dastis said he had “not seen the violence you seem to have seen”. He said:

“I’ve heard what you’ve been saying, I personally don’t agree with you that this is extraordinary level of violence, and you may think that people were peacefully exercising their right to vote, but the premise is that this so-called vote, so-called referendum, had been held illegally and unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court. So, the police, what they have done is to try and discharge the people to uphold the law.”

White pressed him again, relaying how “with my own eyes” he had seen police “pulling people physically out of polling stations, one video showed a police officer pulling someone’s hair ... stamping on voters”.

“Surely this is utterly unacceptable in the 21st century European Union?,” he added to a round of applause from people gathered close to where he was broadcasting.