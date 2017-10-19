Spain is to begin the process of taking control of Catalonia’s powers, imposing direct rule on the semi-autonomous region, an official in Madrid said.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is to hold a Cabinet meeting on Saturday to trigger proceedings - an unprecedented move.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, ignored a 10am deadline to drop his secession campaign and threatened Rajoy with a formal declaration of independence in the Catalan parliament, Reuters reported.

The two statements increased uncertainty over a political crisis that has raised fears of social unrest, led the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy to cut its growth forecasts and rattled the euro.

If Rajoy invokes Article 155 of the 1978 constitution, which allows him to take control of a region if it breaks the law, it would not be fully effective until at least early next week.