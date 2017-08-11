Under the new plans, the footage will be viewed by the Food Standard Agency’s official vets, who monitor and enforce animal welfare standards in slaughterhouses.

Environment secretary Michael Gove’s announcement on Friday comes after years of campaigning by organisations such as Animal Aid and Compassion in World Farming (CIWF).

CCTV will be mandatory in all slaughterhouses in England under new plans unveiled by the Government in a move hailed by animal welfare advocates.

Gove said: “We have some of the highest animal welfare standards in the world and the actions I am setting out today will reinforce our status as a global leader.

“As we prepare to leave the EU, these measures provide a further demonstration to consumers around the world that our food is produced to the very highest standards.”

CIWF said they are “delighted” at Defra’s announcement and cited the many undercover operations showing “appalling acts of cruelty and the extreme suffering” that can take place behind closed doors as evidence that CCTV is needed.

Emma Slawinski, CIWF’s director of campaigns, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled that Defra has recognised the need for CCTV within slaughterhouses. “Sadly, all too often undercover investigations show animals being subjected to abuse and cruel treatment in slaughterhouses – in breach of legislation and compassionate practice. “There is currently no effective way of holding the perpetrators to account for their appalling actions. “Millions of animals each year are at risk of suffering behind the closed doors of slaughterhouses. “Up until now CCTV has been a voluntary decision, however mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses will provide the crucial transparency to ensure that legal protections are not being flouted.”

The Government’s move follows the French Parliament’s vote earlier this year to install cameras in all abattoirs following a series of animal slaughter scandals.

Defra said that breaches of animal welfare would result in a welfare enforcement notice, the suspending or revoking of staff’s licences or a referral for a criminal investigation.