The Daily Star has reported they have been offered £100,000 each to enter the famous house - just days after Monday (24 July) night’s ‘Love Island’ final.

A source explained the offer is for the boys, who enjoyed a bromance in the villa, to enter two weeks into the series, adding: “The boys are meeting producers next week in London after the wrap party on Sunday night and producers are desperate to snap them up as they’ve both got the online social media influence to get viewers tuning into the new series.”

A ‘CBB’ spokesperson declined to comment when approached by HuffPost UK.

The rumours come after Chris addressed reports he and Kem are also poised to land their own spin-off reality series, admitting he is “100%” keen to do something.

A source previously told The Sun: “Bosses don’t want to see an end to their bromance and are already brainstorming possible TV show ideas to pitch for when ‘Love Island’ is over.