For those already missing ‘Love Island’, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses may be about to come to the rescue.
They are reportedly “desperate” to sign up Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes for the new series, which is due to kick off next week.
The Daily Star has reported they have been offered £100,000 each to enter the famous house - just days after Monday (24 July) night’s ‘Love Island’ final.
A source explained the offer is for the boys, who enjoyed a bromance in the villa, to enter two weeks into the series, adding: “The boys are meeting producers next week in London after the wrap party on Sunday night and producers are desperate to snap them up as they’ve both got the online social media influence to get viewers tuning into the new series.”
A ‘CBB’ spokesperson declined to comment when approached by HuffPost UK.
The rumours come after Chris addressed reports he and Kem are also poised to land their own spin-off reality series, admitting he is “100%” keen to do something.
A source previously told The Sun: “Bosses don’t want to see an end to their bromance and are already brainstorming possible TV show ideas to pitch for when ‘Love Island’ is over.
If the pair do enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house, they may not be the only former ‘Love Island’ stars to appear, as it has previously been reported Paul Danan - who was a contestant on the original series in 2005 - will be a housemate.
Other names rumoured to be appearing include former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, ‘X Factor’ finalist Amelia Lily, ‘TOWIE’ star Pete Wicks, ‘Gogglebox’ fave Sandi Bogle, outrageous ‘Ex On The Beach’ cast member Jemma Lucy, ‘Real Housewives’ star Brandi Glanville and Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry.
Bosses have been hit with a couple of blows over the last few days, after it was reported two contestants had pulled out at the last minute.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches on Tuesday 1 August at 9pm on Channel 5.