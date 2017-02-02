Rylan Clark and the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ team were left stumped on Wednesday (1 February) night, when Calum Best failed to turn up to film the spin-off show. As the latest ‘CBB’ evictee, Calum was due to appear on the programme, however, for reasons that aren’t yet clear, he didn’t make it to filming - which left Rylan searching for a replacement.

Channel 5 Rylan Clark

It didn’t take the host long to work out how to remedy the situation though, and in his typically cheeky style, Rylan introduced a blow-up doll, with Calum’s face stuck on it, along with the wonderful Barbara:

Tune in to tonight's #cbbbots with me, @LukeMarsden and special guest Barbara and blow up Calum!!!! 😂🙈 starting in 10mins on @channel5_tv pic.twitter.com/iEjKp1nzRi — Vicky Pattison (@VickyPattison) February 1, 2017

Shortly before Calum’s stand-in made its grand entrance, Rylan told viewers: We were supposed to have Calum Best on, but we genuinely don’t know where he is. “This ain’t even a gag. This really ain’t!” Calum is yet to reveal why he didn’t make it to the studio, but to be honest, Barbara was brilliant so we weren’t too fussed. Sorry Calum.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Calum was in good spirits when he left the house

The current series of ‘CBB’ is about to come to an end, and the grand final will take place on Friday (3 February). It’s fair to say that it’s been a dramatic month in the Borehamwood bungalow, thanks to housemates including Nicola McLean, Jedward, and of course, Kim Woodburn.