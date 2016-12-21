Celebrity parents including Jamie Oliver, Kimberley Walsh and Coleen Rooney are getting their kids in the Christmas spirit just as much as we are.

Preparing for the big day when you have children inevitably includes trips to Santa, donning festive knits and even a bit of baking.

Get ready to feel Christmassy. 1. Kimberley Walsh took her two-year-old son Bobby to Lapland.

A photo posted by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:27am PST

A photo posted by Kimberley Walsh (@kimberleywalshofficial) on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:51am PST

2. Giovanna and Tom Fletcher took their sons Buzz and Buddy to see Santa.

A photo posted by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:58pm PST

3. Coleen Rooney had a festive photoshoot with Santa hats for her boys.

A photo posted by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Dec 13, 2016 at 6:33am PST

4. Jamie Oliver put a festive knit on his four-month-old son River Rocket (they’re never too young).

A photo posted by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:38am PST

5. Sam Faiers’ son Paul donned a festive knitted hat (and looked adorable).

A photo posted by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers1) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:22am PST

6. Billie Faiers’ daughter Nelly danced to Christmas songs in her festive jumper.

A video posted by Billie Faiers (@billiefaiersofficial) on Dec 19, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

7. Chrissy Teigen took her daughter Luna to see Santa (she wasn’t too happy).

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:19am PST

8. Alesha Dixon got her three-year-old daughter Azura an elf passport, as you do.

A photo posted by Alesha Dixon (@aleshaofficial) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:32pm PST

9. Rebecca Adlington also put her daughter Summer in festive knitwear.

A photo posted by Becky Adlington (@beckadlington) on Dec 15, 2016 at 10:01am PST

10. Emma Willis and her kids wrote letters to Santa.

A photo posted by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial) on Dec 12, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

11. Myleene Klass and her daughters spent three hours at Winter Wonderland.

A video posted by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Dec 17, 2016 at 12:25pm PST

