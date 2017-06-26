ENTERTAINMENT

Glastonbury 2017: Victoria Beckham, Brad Pitt, Cara Delevingne Lead The Celebs At Worthy Farm

The A-list were out in force.

Glastonbury always attracts a whole host of welly-wearing A-listers, and the 2017 festival was no exception.

Even Victoria Beckham ditched her trademark heels for a pair of sturdy boots as she joined husband David and eldest son Brooklyn down at Worthy Farm. She did arrive by helicopter though, so she could probably could have got away with a pair of skyscrapers if she really wanted to.

Elsewhere, some of Hollywood’s finest also made the most of the VIP hospitality, including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, Tilda Swinton and Bradley Cooper.

And it wouldn’t be Glastonbury without the likes of British fashionistas Alexa Chung, Suki Waterhouse and Cara Delevingne showing us how to nail festival fashion.

See which other celebs made the most of the free bar below...

  • David and Victoria Beckham
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • David Beckham with Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis
    Matt Cardy via Getty Images
  • Brooklyn Beckham
    Matt Cardy via Getty Images
  • Brooklyn Beckham
    Dylan Martinez / Reuters
  • David and Brooklyn Beckham
    OLI SCARFF via Getty Images
  • Cara Delevingne
    David M Benett via Getty Images
  • Cara Delevingne
    David M Benett via Getty Images
  • Fearne Cotton
    Harry Durrant via Getty Images
  • Margot Robbie
    David M Benett via Getty Images
  • Margot Robbie
    David M Benett via Getty Images
  • Poppy Delevingne and Sienna Miller
    Mark Boland via Getty Images
  • Poppy Delevingne
    Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
  • Alexa Chung
    David M Benett via Getty Images
  • Alexa Chung
    David M Benett via Getty Images
  • Johnny Depp
    Dylan Martinez / Reuters
  • Bradley Cooper
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Tilda Swinton and Brad Pitt
    EMPICS Entertainment
  • Kitt Harrington and Rose Lesley
    Harry Durrant via Getty Images
  • Richard Madden
    Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
  • Alfie Allen
    Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
  • Jack Whitehall
    Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
  • Millie Mackintosh
    Harry Durrant via Getty Images
  • Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor
    Harry Durrant via Getty Images
  • Stella McCartney and Alasdhair Willis
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Suki Waterhouse
    David M Benett via Getty Images
  • Adwoa Aboah
    David M Benett via Getty Images
  • Will Poulter
    Harry Durrant via Getty Images

