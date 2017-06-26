Glastonbury always attracts a whole host of welly-wearing A-listers, and the 2017 festival was no exception.
Even Victoria Beckham ditched her trademark heels for a pair of sturdy boots as she joined husband David and eldest son Brooklyn down at Worthy Farm. She did arrive by helicopter though, so she could probably could have got away with a pair of skyscrapers if she really wanted to.
Elsewhere, some of Hollywood’s finest also made the most of the VIP hospitality, including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, Tilda Swinton and Bradley Cooper.
And it wouldn’t be Glastonbury without the likes of British fashionistas Alexa Chung, Suki Waterhouse and Cara Delevingne showing us how to nail festival fashion.
See which other celebs made the most of the free bar below...
