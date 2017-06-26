Victoria Beckham put in a surprise appearance at this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival, where she was spotted cosying up to husband David Beckham.

The couple, who celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary next month, looked closer than ever as they watched Ed Sheeran’s headline performance from the side of the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images David Beckham and Victoria Beckham watch Ed Sheeran perform on day 4 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017.

Victoria arrived at Worthy Farm by helicopter (natch) earlier in the day to join her husband and 18-year-old son Brooklyn, who were already at the site.

The 43-year-old former Spice Girl shared a snap of her boarding the chopper with fans on Instagram, which she captioned, “Let’s Go!”

Instagram/Victoria Beckham

VB even ditched her trademark heels for the occasion, opting for a pair of sturdy black boots instead.

David and Brooklyn arrived at the festival on Saturday and were spotted hanging out with Glasto organiser Michael Eavis, and making the most of the VIP hospitality.

Matt Cardy via Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham (2nd L) meets Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis (R) with his father David Beckham (C)

After watching Foo Fighters headline set on Saturday night, the father and son partied until the wee small hours in the Winnebago area with their mates Rita Ora and Cara Delevigne.

Ed Sheeran closed this year’s Glastonbury, just six years after he made his debut at one of the festival’s smallest venues.

In 2011, the star played the solar-powered Croissant Neuf stage, playing to just 500 people.

Empics Entertainment

The 26-year-old admitted he was “very nervous but very excited” to be headlining, telling the audience: “The aim of tonight is to lose our voices. I’m going to lose mine as well.”

His 90-minute acoustic set featured ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘Photograph’, ‘Bloodstream’ and ‘Take It Back’.

8 Most Surprising Acts On This Year’s Glastonbury Line-Up