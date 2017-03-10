Commuters are facing long delays this morning after an empty train derailed on the Central Line.
There is no service between North Acton and Marble Arch while Transport for London deal with the incident at White City, the operator has said.
There are also severe delays on the rest of the line.
TfL said tickets will be accepted on London Buses, TfL Rail, Chiltern Railways and Great Western Railway via any reasonable route.
The driver of the train, which derailed at around 5.30am, was not injured, Metro reports.