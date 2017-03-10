All Sections
    10/03/2017 08:12 GMT | Updated 10/03/2017 08:46 GMT

    Central Line Derailment Causes Severe Delays For Commuters

    There is no service between North Acton and Marble Arch.

    Commuters are facing long delays this morning after an empty train derailed on the Central Line.

    There is no service between North Acton and Marble Arch while Transport for London deal with the incident at White City, the operator has said. 

    Paul Hackett / Reuters
    Long delays on the Central Line after a train derailed. File image.

    There are also severe delays on the rest of the line.

    TfL said tickets will be accepted on London Buses, TfL Rail, Chiltern Railways and Great Western Railway via any reasonable route.

     

    The driver of the train, which derailed at around 5.30am, was not injured, Metro reports.

