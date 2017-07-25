Change In Abortion Law For Northern Irish Women Does Not Go Far Enough, Providers Say

A change in the law which allows Northern Irish women to access abortions on the NHS does not go far enough, experts say.

Marie Stopes, one of the UK’s leading providers of terminations, said women deserve to be allowed to access services close to home - and that many are not receiving adequate information about their options from their GPs.

Northern Irish residents seeking an abortion currently have to come to the UK mainland, at an average cost of around £350 - and are often left with no option but to travel long distances home in severe discomfort.

The government announced last month that those women would no longer have to fund their own treatment after Labour MP Stella Creasy tabled and amendment to the Queen’s speech, which won cross-party support.

Vix Proctor, head of communications at Marie Stopes, told HuffPost UK that while the move was “a welcome step in the right direction”, it did not go far enough in giving women who contribute directly towards the NHS the level of service they should be entitled to.

“Because there are much more stringent conditions on accessing abortion in Northern Ireland, and because the laws place much more onus and responsibility on GPs, many are not giving women enough information about the fact they can access services in England,” she said.