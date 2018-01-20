Channel 4 Calls In Security Experts After Cathy Newman Becomes Target Of 'Vicious Misogynistic Abuse'

Channel 4 News has called in security specialists after presenter Cathy Newman became the subject of “vicious misogynistic abuse” following a debate this week over the gender pay gap.

Newman’s full 30-minute interview with controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson on Tuesday has been viewed more than 2 million times on YouTube so far.

But Ben de Pear, editor of Channel 4 News, said the level of “nastiness” and “threat” to Newman in the wake of the debate has been “unacceptable”.

He announced on Friday that security specialists were being brought in following the scale of the threat, adding that it was a “terrible indictment of the times we live in”.