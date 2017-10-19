Channing Tatum Cuts Ties With The Weinstein Company

Channing Tatum has cut ties with The Weinstein Company (TWC), announcing that he will no longer be developing his film ‘Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock’.

The ‘Foxcatcher’ star was working with US producer Reid Carolin on the movie, which was set to be his directorial debut.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Channing Tatum

However, in light of recent allegations against Harvey Weinstein - who has been removed from the company’s board - the actor has shelved the project.

Explaining his decision in a Facebook post, Channing wrote: “The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us. They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in.

“Our lone project in development with TWC— Matthew Quick’s brilliant book, Forgive Me Leonard Peacock— is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse. While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy.

“This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to. The truth is out— let’s finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all.”

Weinstein was formerly co-president of TWC, having founded the company with his brother Bob. Despite his removal from the board, the future of the organisation is in doubt.

As well as making films, TWC also works on a number of TV shows and the company name has been removed from the credits on the current series of ‘Project Runway’.