Charity Says It Can't Meet Demand From Poverty-Stricken Families During Holidays

A charity supporting children from poorer families says it has been unable to meet demand from those struggling to feed themselves during the school holidays.

Action For Children has been overwhelmed with requests for places on its Holiday Kitchen schemes in some of the most deprived areas in the north of England and Wales.

The twice-weekly sessions offer parents the chance to learn how to cook a healthy meal with their children, from food donated by Tesco through its Fare Share scheme.

But demand has been so great in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria - where levels of poverty are high - all 40 places have been filled immediately and staff forced to start up waiting lists.

It comes just days after Labour and the Trussell Trust warned millions of families who rely on free school meals during term time could go hungry during the summer holidays.