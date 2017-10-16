Charlotte and Brendan Cole became the third couple to leave the competition on Sunday (15 October) night and as Susanna read out supportive messages from fans, the presenter shed a tear.

ITV Susanna gave her co-host a hug

“You’ll set me off again,” she said, before starting to cry. “I’m sorry. I am trying to keep it together but it’s a difficult morning. I’m just sad that it’s all over.

“It’s this magical sparkly world and you spend so much time in it. It gives you so much life and you feel full of so much energy, working towards a challenge like that, on a personal level. It’s such an amazing thing to do.”

Helping to put a smile back on her face, Piers replied: “We were proud of you, Charlotte Hawkins.

“I would not have the balls to do that and I’m not exactly shy. I couldn’t do it.”

Not exactly shy... Bit of an understatement there, eh Piers?

Following Sunday’s episode, there has been speculation over whether Brendan might be about to end his ‘Strictly’ career, as many noted that he appeared to make a goodbye speech when the couple left the competition.

The duo’s exit wasn’t a total shock, as they were joint bottom of the leaderboard, while at the top end, Alexandra Burke scored a seriously impressive 39 points when three judges gave her jive a 10.