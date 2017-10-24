Chef Daniel Humm On The Secret To Finding Success In New York, Where So Many Others Have Failed

Some of the world’s most renowned European chefs have struggled to impress the “tough crowds” of New York, but Switzerland-born Daniel Humm has proven it is possible.

While the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Alain Ducasse and Joël Robuchon have all been forced to close restaurants in the city, Humm’s Eleven Madison Park continues to thrive.

The restaurant boasts three Michelin stars and is consistently rated among the world’s most desirable, achieving first place in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list this April.

In the latest episode of ‘The Chefs’ Chefs’, HuffPost UK’s original video series, Humm tells fellow chef Jason Atherton the secret to his success.