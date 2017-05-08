Why Cheryl And Liam Payne 'Could Face A £200 Fine' Over Baby Bear

Cheryl and Liam Payne may face a £200 fine for failing to register the birth of baby Bear before the deadline.

Life admin can understandably take a backseat when you have a new baby to care for, but new parents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are required to register their baby within 42 days of their birth or they could face a fine.

According to the Daily Mail, the birth of baby Bear Payne has not yet been registered and it is now 47 days since Cheryl gave birth on 22 March.