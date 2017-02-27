A change in the law on child car seats has come into force earlier than expected.

The change sets out new rules for manufacturers, who are no longer allowed to introduce new models of backless booster seats for children shorter than 125cm or weighing less than 22kg.

It was reported in October 2016 that the change on when kids can have backless booster seats would come into effect in March 2017.

However a Department for Transport spokesperson confirmed to The Huffington Post UK this came into effect on 9 February 2017, after a notice came from the United Nations.

Parents will rest assured that existing booster seats and cushions are not affected by new rules.