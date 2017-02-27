A change in the law on child car seats has come into force earlier than expected.
The change sets out new rules for manufacturers, who are no longer allowed to introduce new models of backless booster seats for children shorter than 125cm or weighing less than 22kg.
It was reported in October 2016 that the change on when kids can have backless booster seats would come into effect in March 2017.
However a Department for Transport spokesperson confirmed to The Huffington Post UK this came into effect on 9 February 2017, after a notice came from the United Nations.
Parents will rest assured that existing booster seats and cushions are not affected by new rules.
“The change doesn’t affect existing models of seats or cushions and doesn’t mean that they are unsafe or illegal,” the Department for Transport states.
“Though parents are still being encouraged to make sure they know the rules for using child car seats.
“The change to the technical standards means that the range of products available on the market are better suited for younger children.”
Previously, children weighing as little as 15kg (around three years old) could travel in backless booster seats.
The change in law was dubbed the “booster seat ban” in 2016, in reference to the reduction in the number of children using backless booster seats.
In August 2016, Lisa Galliers, Which? child car seat expert said the law was changing because “a decent high-backed booster seat provides better protection in a front crash, as they’re designed to guide the adult seat-belt across the child’s body properly.”
For more information on the current UK laws on car seats and when children are able to travel without one, visit the government’s website.
What shop staff should ask parents when buying a car seat, as reported by Good Egg Safety.
Child’s weight
Child’s height
What vehicle the seat will be used in
If the seat will be used in any other vehicles
If the vehicle has ISOfix
If the seat is fitted to the front of the vehicle - (the shop staff should advise on airbag risk)
They should also advise on the safety benefits of rear facing child seats and demonstrate the fitment of the car seat.