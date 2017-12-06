Child Taken To Visit Father Christmas Photographed Signing 'Help' To His Parents

Most parents know that Christmas traditions don’t always live up to their kids’ expectations, especially when it comes to meeting the big man himself.

One mother has shared a particularly hilarious photo captured when she took her son to meet Santa Claus at a shopping centre.

Kerry Spencer, who lives in Maryland, USA, with her son, shared the picture on Twitter of one-year-old Samuel, who is now a teenager.

Spencer explained: “We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for help.”