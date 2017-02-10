Children aren’t getting enough support for mental health issues, leaders from primary and secondary schools have said.

More than half (56%) of the 1,115 school leaders surveyed by children’s mental health charity Place2Be and school leaders’ union NAHT (National Association of Headteachers) said it’s “difficult” to find mental health services for pupils.

And nearly a quarter (22%) of leaders (headteachers and other members of schools’ senior leadership teams) who have attempted to find support are unsuccessful.

“Teachers are working incredibly hard to support the emotional needs of their pupils,” said Catherine Roche, CEO of Place2Be.

“They know when something is wrong, but it can be difficult to know how best to help, especially when there are no mental health professionals to turn to.”