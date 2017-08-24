A huge fire that destroyed a Poundland store in Chingford is being treated as suspicious after three people were seen leaving the area soon after the blaze started.
Fifteen fire engines and 97 firefighters were deployed to tackle the fire which broke out at around 7pm on Wednesday evening.
Pictures and video posted on social media showed most of the building alight and the roof partially destroyed.
A number of houses nearby were evacuated and fire crews spent the night damping down “pockets of fire”.
The Met Police said: “At this early stage, the fire is being treated as suspicious. Three suspects were seen to leave the area soon after the fire started.
“Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made so far.