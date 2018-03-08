Chris Hemsworth has been sharing photos and videos from a family trip to Australia, which show that dads can learn a lot from their kids.
The 34-year-old actor shared clips of himself and his five-year-old daughter India surfing on holiday, but it seemed his daughter didn’t need any lessonf from her dad. One video showed India standing up straight away on a wave, with absolutely no wobble in the slightest.
“This sport’s too easy dad I’m just gonna take this one into the beach, peace,” Hemsworth captioned the shot.
And on day two, India was filled with as much confidence as the day before - she’d basically turned into Hemsworth’s surf coach, dishing out the criticism.
“Day two with my surf coach, she’s like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration and occasionally heavy handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it’s for my own good,” Hemsworth joked in the caption. “Thank you coach Indi you’re the greatest, love you.”
In earlier snaps of the holiday, Hemsworth managed to perfect his own signature skipping dad move while India maintained her jumps above the rope.
Hemsworth also learned that there’s nothing better than a little bit of screen time on holiday - however much we don’t like to admit it.