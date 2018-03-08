Chris Hemsworth has been sharing photos and videos from a family trip to Australia, which show that dads can learn a lot from their kids.

The 34-year-old actor shared clips of himself and his five-year-old daughter India surfing on holiday, but it seemed his daughter didn’t need any lessonf from her dad. One video showed India standing up straight away on a wave, with absolutely no wobble in the slightest.

“This sport’s too easy dad I’m just gonna take this one into the beach, peace,” Hemsworth captioned the shot.