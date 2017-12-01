Cathy Ranson, editor of ChannelMum told HuffPost UK that these boxes are being touted as a new American trend, “but they are actually based on the German tradition of giving gifts on Christmas Eve”.

Christmas Eve boxes are containers filled with cosy gifts and little luxuries for kids to have before the big day.

As if parents don’t have enough to think about during December, with Christmas shopping and elf on the shelf , to name but a few demands on your time (and money) - now there’s another trending tradition to try.

Reports of a trend for Christmas Eve boxes among British parents surfaced in 2016, when mums on Mumsnet started asking what on earth these boxes were.

And the BBC reported that UK searches for “Christmas Eve box” reached their “highest-ever point between 13 and 19 November 2016″.

This year, searches on Google for “Christmas Eve boxes” started in July (yep, that early) and have been gradually climbing ever since.

But isn’t this even more pressure on parents, which takes a) more time and b) more money, in the lead up to Christmas?

“While some people see them as expensive and unnecessary, this shouldn’t be the case,” explained Ranson.

“Done simply, Christmas Eve boxes bring the magic of Christmas alive for the whole family and are a lovely tradition to do each year.

“The key is to choose items to help you wind down and spend family time before the Christmas chaos begins and you’re rushing around cooking and preparing.”

We’ve rounded up tips from Ranson, as well as parents who have been there and done it, to find out how you can do Christmas Eve boxes on the cheap.

1. Don’t spend much (if any) money on the box.

Yes there are companies, including lots on Etsy, that will charge you £20 or more for a box, but that’s not necessary.

″You can decorate an old shoebox with festive wrapping paper,” explained Ranson. “You don’t need to spend much, or Asda have boxes for £2.50 (currently on offer).”

2. Put items in there that you would have (or have) bought anyway.

Doing a Christmas Eve box for your child doesn’t mean you have to go out and buy a new load of presents - why not just nab a couple from the pile you’ve already bought?

“These could include Christmas PJs, hot chocolate and marshmallows and some popcorn,” added Ranson.

“You could even add a couple of little items from the pound shop if you wanted to.”

One mum shared on HuffPost UK Parents Facebook: “I chuck in a candy cane, their favourite sweets, a Christmas story (cheap from The Works) and PJs to wear.”

3. Get crafty with the presents.

If you want to add a little more creativity to your boxes (and have the time to spare), get crafty with some homemade gifts.

One mum shared that she makes a little bag of reindeer food to put in the boxes - an easy combination porridge oats and glitter in a small bag with a label on the front, which can then be left out for Santa’s helpers. Although if you choose to do this, don’t put it outside because it can be harmful to birds.

Another creative present that costs no money could be vouchers - create a voucher (or find a template online) and write down a future present your children can claim, such as a hot chocolate with extra marshmallows on Boxing Day, an extra story read to them before bed at night or a free pass to watch their favourite TV show whenever they want.