Clean-Eating Alice On Why She's Keeping Her Name Despite The Trend's 'Dark Side'

Clean-eating has come under scrutiny of late, with the likes of Deliciously Ella and the Hemsley + Hemsley sisters distancing themselves from the term.

These bloggers-turned-celebs have argued that the perceived meaning of the phrase has changed over time - while it was once about cutting down on processed foods, it’s now often used in connection with fad diets.

But one Instagram star is not able to turn her back on the term so easily.

Personal trainer Alice Liveing is better known by the alias Clean-Eating Alice and she’s already released two books under the name.

Speaking in an interview with AOL’s Build series, the 23-year-old said she picked the name when she was new to social media, having recently embarked on a healthy weight loss journey herself.

“I had seen the term about and from my perspective it rang true to what I wanted to do to my diet, which was to basically clean it up a little bit, get a bit healthier,” she said.

“I think now looking back, I would have thought the word that I was looking for was, just ‘a bit healthier.’”