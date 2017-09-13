Climate Refugees Confronted With The Effects Of Rising Seas

It has been predicted that by 2050, the number of climate refugees could rise to 50 million.
The global sea level rose about eight inches in the last century. The rate in the last twenty years, however, is nearly double that of the last century. Sea level rise is caused primarily by two factors related to global warming: the added water from melting ice sheets and glaciers and the expansion of sea water as it warms. The current NASA estimation is that by 2100 the sea levels will rise by up to four feet - depending on how quickly land-based glaciers melt.
Small island nations and cities built on water will be affected the most.
"We are all global warming victims. If we islanders survive, I promise you, the whole world will survive." Bryant Zebedee, Marshall Islands
In part three of HuffPost’s documentary, End Of The Earth, activists from low lying islands in the South Pacific tell us why they do not want to be climate refugees and global passengers from the 2041 exhibition contextualise the importance of the frozen continent and it’s colossal impact on the coastlines back home.