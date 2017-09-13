Climate Refugees Confronted With The Effects Of Rising Seas

The global sea level rose about eight inches in the last century. The rate in the last twenty years, however, is nearly double that of the last century. Sea level rise is caused primarily by two factors related to global warming: the added water from melting ice sheets and glaciers and the expansion of sea water as it warms. The current NASA estimation is that by 2100 the sea levels will rise by up to four feet - depending on how quickly land-based glaciers melt.