Two Million Parents' And Children's Messages 'Leaked In CloudPets Breach'

Two million voice messages recorded by parents and their children via a “smart” cuddly toy have been leaked online, according to a cybersecurity researcher.

Troy Hunt said the company behind CloudPets accidentally made a database including 800,000 customers’ login credentials and messages accessible.

Passwords were protected using an advanced security system, but there were no password rules, Hunt said. As a result, some users allegedly employed very simple passwords that were easy to crack to gain access to some messages.

CloudPets are designed to let parents and children send heartfelt messages to each other using the bear and a smartphone app.

Motherboard reported that the data was exposed from at least late December to 12 January and that hackers held it for ransom.

NetworkWorld reported the company had denied voice data was stolen.

Since publication, Spiral Toys has sent HuffPost UK a statement regarding the allegations, which has been appended to this article.