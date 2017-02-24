7 Coffee Myths You Probably Believe – But Shouldn't

Attention, caffeine chuggers, espresso enthusiasts and flat white junkies. We may have moved away from coffee made from granules and into the age of single origin beans but there’s still plenty we need to learn about the world’s biggest addiction. From aromas to temperatures, it’s time to get clued up. That’s why we’ve asked coffee expert Will Corby, of delivery service Pact, for his cheat sheet. Here are all the things you’ve probably been believing about your life-saving mugs – but really shouldn’t.

Rekha Garton via Getty Images

Myth 1: You should use freshly boiled water on your coffee The reality: Step away from the kettle. It’s too hot and is going to scald your grounds, drawing out a bitter taste. Instead: “Boil your kettle and leave it to cool for a minute. You are aiming for around 95 degrees so the extraction works well,” as Will advises. Myth 2: The darker the bean, the stronger the coffee The reality: “The strength of a coffee is mostly dependent on the ratio of coffee to water that you use and how long it is in contact for,” says Will. “It’s really not to do with colour. Some people think that a darker roast equals ‘stronger’ coffee which is not really the right way to think about it. Some brew methods produce stronger coffee than others, and, if you are talking caffeine levels, then you might be surprised that cafetière coffee has higher levels than an espresso.” Myth 3: You should store your coffee beans in the fridge The reality: “The frequent change in temperature of your fridge can result in the build-up of condensation. While you can’t usually see condensation forming on coffee, if it’s there, it’ll be acting like a miniature, over-keen cafetière – sucking all the flavour out of the coffee before you’re ready to drink it,” warns Will. “You should store your coffee in a re-sealable pouch or air-tight canister, away from light and any moisture.”

Pyrosky via Getty Images