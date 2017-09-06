Coleen Rooney 'Bursting With Pride' As She Shares Back-To-School Photographs

Coleen Rooney has shared adorable photos of her two oldest sons ready to go back to school for the first day of September term.

Having just returned from a family holiday to Majorca with her three sons, the 31-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, said she was “bursting with pride”.

A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

On Tuesday morning, Klay started his first day at primary school.

Sharing a cute photograph of the four-year-old in his pinstripe blazer and cap, Rooney said: “Big school for my gorgeous Klay!”

Complete with a blue heart emoji.

A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Then on Wednesday morning it was time for the mother-of-three to send eldest Kai off to Grammar School.

In typical proud mum style she shared another photograph of him in his navy blazer and captioned the image “bursting with pride” followed by the school’s motto “dare to be wise”.

Most fans were quick to praise Rooney for her parenting skills, Lynne said: “Your boys are a credit to you.”

Chantelle Molloy said: “What a gorgeous pic and a great mummy! Lots to be proud of in your family but also who you are. Never forget that you have loads of support out there.”

And Natalie Duley said: “Imagine how much pride they have being able to call you mum #mumspiration.”

There were some who decided to take this as an opportunity to criticise the parents’ choice of schools, which Rooney responded to:

Well that ain't the uniform of the local comprehensive!? 😂 — Ian Salt (@s6lty1) September 5, 2017

Well he wouldn't be going to comprehensive school would he.... he's only 4??? Smart get!!! — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) September 5, 2017

The mother-of-three, who also has a one-year-old son Kit, has been married to Everton FC footballer Wayne Rooney since 2008.

The couple announced that they were expecting their fourth child together on Friday 18 August, with a tweet from Coleen’s account.

She said: “Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it. Had scan and all checks are fine... baby number four is on its way.”