All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    18/08/2017 11:36 BST | Updated 18/08/2017 12:11 BST

    Coleen Rooney Announces She's Pregnant With Her And Wayne's Fourth Child: 'So Happy'

    'Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it.'

    Coleen Rooney has announced she is pregnant with her and Wayne’s fourth child.

    The 31-year-old mum-of-three shared the news with her 1.25 million fans on Twitter on Friday 18 August, writing: “So happy!

    “Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it. Had scan and all checks are fine... baby number four is on its way.” 

    The mum also shared the announcement on Instagram. Wayne Rooney retweeted his wife’s message on Twitter. 

    Within an hour, Rooney’s tweet had nearly 10,000 likes and she received many messages from people sending their congratulations.  

    Many fans mentioned that they hoped Rooney’s fourth child would be a girl.

    Coleen is mum to Kai, seven, Klay, four, and Kit, 19 months, with Wayne Rooney. 

    We’re guessing that chances are their fourth child will also have a name beginning with K.

    Congratulations to the couple!

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnant Celebrities 2017
    MORE:parentsparents-to-bePregnancywayne rooneycoleen rooney

    Conversations