Further details about why a ‘Come Dine With Me’ contestant was mysteriously axed in the middle of a show have emerged.
Earlier this month viewers were left asking ‘where’s Rory?’ after one of the show’s four contestants disappeared without any explanation, sparking the hashtag #whereisrory.
One minute, fans of the Channel 4 dining competition saw Rory Nicoll rowing with one of his fellow competitors about who was the biggest star in Take That (well, we’ve all done it), and the next, he had a red cross through his face and wasn’t mentioned again.
Shortly afterwards, another of his competitors, Jennifer, revealed there had been “a bit of drama”.
But other competitors have now dished up even more details, describing Rory’s behaviour as “erratic” and “abusive”
Co-winner Darren Esposito told The Telegraph: “On the first episode, I said that Rory would be a thorn in our side and I wasn’t wrong. He was completely off his trolley.
“I couldn’t believe the way he was treating the film crew.
“He had the producer pinned up against the wall at the end of his night, shouting at him that they’d ruined his chances of winning by not letting him serve as much alcohol as he wanted.
Fellow diner Linsay Duncan added: “He was quite quiet to begin with but after the starter at Jennifer’s house he went away to the toilet. When he came back he was a completely different guy. It was like he had split personalities.
“We’d heard he’d been drinking from 9.30am on the day of his meal. He had kept saying that there wasn’t enough to drink the night before.”
Rory’s father has since spoken out to defend his son’s behaviour, claiming he actually “pulled out” of filming because it “wasn’t about cooking”.
“Rory said it wasn’t for him and wasn’t a cookery programme at all,” Watt Nicoll explained.
“Contestants were expected to talk about each other and he decided he didn’t fancy it.
“He’s dead keen on his cooking and I think that he went into something he thought was a cookery programme and found it wasn’t that important.
“It was recorded months ago but he said, ‘I pulled out because it just wasn’t about the cookery.’ It’s a shame because Rory’s an excellent cook.”